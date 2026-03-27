IPL 2026: 18 seasons, one title later, Kohli turns up for RCB yet again

The brand appeal of Virat Kohli, according to a marketing guru last year after the former retired from Test cricket, would stay undiminished because of his rare appearances in the international arena — creating a greater sense of anticipation. The prediction seems vindicated as the master batter returns for his 19th IPL season from tomorrow, 28 March.

The hype around Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru start their title defence — in what will be his first appearance in competitive cricket this year — has been unbelievable. The corporates with Kohli as brand ambassador are jumping on to the IPL bandwagon for mega promotions as the former India captain, along with fellow big gun Rohit Sharma, battle to stay relevant and show their worth before India’s next set of ODIs rolls up.

Among his other batting feats, Kohli is also the highest run-getter in IPL history with 8,661 runs, not to mention only the fourth cricketer to have figured in all 19 editions so far. Two others, no prizes for guessing, are Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, while the surprise package in this elite club is former international Manish Pandey, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders.

What sets Kohli apart, of course, is that he has been the only one-franchise man of the four — even MSD had to change colours for two seasons when his Chennai Super Kings faced a ban on charges of match-fixing — while a young Rohit actually took his maiden IPL bow with the now defunct Deccan Chargers. This explains the kind of cathartic experience it must have been for Kohli on 3 June last year, after years of heartbreak and near misses.