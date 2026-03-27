IPL 2026: 18 seasons, one title later, Kohli turns up for RCB yet again
'It was quite surreal for me honestly.' Master batter recalls team's night of triumph last year
The brand appeal of Virat Kohli, according to a marketing guru last year after the former retired from Test cricket, would stay undiminished because of his rare appearances in the international arena — creating a greater sense of anticipation. The prediction seems vindicated as the master batter returns for his 19th IPL season from tomorrow, 28 March.
The hype around Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru start their title defence — in what will be his first appearance in competitive cricket this year — has been unbelievable. The corporates with Kohli as brand ambassador are jumping on to the IPL bandwagon for mega promotions as the former India captain, along with fellow big gun Rohit Sharma, battle to stay relevant and show their worth before India’s next set of ODIs rolls up.
Among his other batting feats, Kohli is also the highest run-getter in IPL history with 8,661 runs, not to mention only the fourth cricketer to have figured in all 19 editions so far. Two others, no prizes for guessing, are Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, while the surprise package in this elite club is former international Manish Pandey, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders.
What sets Kohli apart, of course, is that he has been the only one-franchise man of the four — even MSD had to change colours for two seasons when his Chennai Super Kings faced a ban on charges of match-fixing — while a young Rohit actually took his maiden IPL bow with the now defunct Deccan Chargers. This explains the kind of cathartic experience it must have been for Kohli on 3 June last year, after years of heartbreak and near misses.
Commenting on his focus at the nets, an effusive RCB head coach Andy Flower said at the press conference: “Virat is in a really good space mentally. He’s very comfortable with himself but still incredibly hungry, and watching him strike the ball in training, he looks at the peak of his powers.”
Reflecting on the memorable campaign last season with the RCB media team, Kohli said earlier this week: “It was a very special night for all of us at RCB. I have been here since day one and so has Ramesh Mane [team masseur and caretaker]. We are probably the oldest members of the RCB group.”
Reflecting on the final moments of the summit clash against Punjab Kings for the IPL 2025 trophy, Kohli said the emotions of the journey came rushing back. “All in all, it was an amazing night for all of us. It was quite surreal for me honestly, quite unbelievable when it was all unfolding in the end.
Virat (Kohli) is in a really good space mentally. He’s very comfortable with himself but still incredibly hungry, and watching him strike the ball in training, he looks at the peak of his powers
‘’So many things flashed in front of your eyes…the whole journey for 18 years. All the ups and downs, all the good moments and bad moments. It’s like the accumulation of all of that is unfolding in front of you and that is going to happen in the next 10 minutes. It’s a very difficult thing to explain, it’s a thing to experience — and that I will never ever forget.”
Kohli also relived the tension in the final over as the moment of reckoning drew closer: ‘’Especially the last over where you know the game is sealed. Hoping that Josh doesn’t bowl a no ball which he never does. There was quite confidence but still as I said, you are hoping for the perfect result. So, knowing that the game is beyond them and then to wait for those last three balls was probably the toughest part of the night.”
What soured the franchise’s memorable night was the deadly stampede at a hastily convened victory parade the very next day at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, in which where 11 lives were lost. In a symbolic gesture to honour their memory, the RCB management has decided to leave 11 earmarked seats empty on Saturday, while the squad will be practising with a no. 11 shirt each ahead of the season opener.
Catch the match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
When & where: Saturday 28 March, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Start: 7.30 pm IST
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