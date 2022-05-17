Harshal Patel one of the best death-over bowlers in the country: Tendulkar

Harshal Patel disguising his variations beautifully is the reason why the 31-year-old Royal Challengers Bangalore pace bowler has been performing so well in the last couple of Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, according to India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.



Patel bagged the Purple Cap in IPL 2021 taking 32 wickets in 15 games, with his best figures being 5/27 for the then Virat Kohli-led side. Ahead of the new season, he was bought back by the Bengaluru franchise for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore in the mega auction. And, the right-arm medium pacer hasn't disappointed his side, taking 18 wickets in 12 games.



Overall in his IPL career, dating back to 2012, Patel has taken 96 wickets and would be eyeing a century of IPL wickets this season.



RCB are currently on 14 points from 13 games and have a chance of making the last-four if they win their last league game against Gujarat Titans by a huge margin. And, they would be banking on Patel to do the needful.