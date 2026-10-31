How many ODIs do Ro-Ko have ahead of their last hurrah in 2027 World Cup?

The one-year countdown to the curtain call of the Ro-Ko era has officially begun. A conservative estimate suggests that India have around 23 to 26 ODIs left before the Men in Blue begin their campaign to reclaim the 2027 ICC World Cup in South Africa. With the end of the road approaching for the celebrated Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli partnership in ODIs, fans will be keen to savour every moment of their remaining journey.

It was nothing short of Virat-mania at Auckland Airport on Friday as the master batter arrived in New Zealand alongside Rohit Sharma, reportedly for what could be his final tour of the country. Fans mobbed the former India captain for selfies and autographs. Kohli initially obliged, but as the situation grew chaotic, security personnel had to escort him through the airport.

Videos circulating on social media showed supporters gathered behind barricades, chanting Kohli's name and holding up their phones as he made his way towards the exit. Some fans also carried posters wishing him in advance on his 38th birthday, which falls on November 5, a day after the first ODI in Auckland. One persistent female fan continued calling out to him for an autograph, prompting the Indian batter to ask her to calm down before signing her poster.