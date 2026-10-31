How many ODIs do Ro-Ko have ahead of their last hurrah in 2027 World Cup?
Kohli-mania in Auckland airport as the master batter hits the ground straightaway to 'beat the jetlag'
The one-year countdown to the curtain call of the Ro-Ko era has officially begun. A conservative estimate suggests that India have around 23 to 26 ODIs left before the Men in Blue begin their campaign to reclaim the 2027 ICC World Cup in South Africa. With the end of the road approaching for the celebrated Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli partnership in ODIs, fans will be keen to savour every moment of their remaining journey.
It was nothing short of Virat-mania at Auckland Airport on Friday as the master batter arrived in New Zealand alongside Rohit Sharma, reportedly for what could be his final tour of the country. Fans mobbed the former India captain for selfies and autographs. Kohli initially obliged, but as the situation grew chaotic, security personnel had to escort him through the airport.
Videos circulating on social media showed supporters gathered behind barricades, chanting Kohli's name and holding up their phones as he made his way towards the exit. Some fans also carried posters wishing him in advance on his 38th birthday, which falls on November 5, a day after the first ODI in Auckland. One persistent female fan continued calling out to him for an autograph, prompting the Indian batter to ask her to calm down before signing her poster.
Such enthusiasm, extending well beyond the Indian diaspora, was reminiscent of the hype that greeted Australia last October when the arrival of the 'Big Two' for a three-match series was billed as their final hurrah Down Under. There is, of course, a subtle difference between the two tours. Following the team management's recent show of confidence — evident in Gautam Gambhir's latest interview — both veterans appear set to remain integral to India's plans for the 50-over World Cup.
It is, of course, anybody's guess how their form and fitness will hold up over time. However, both have repeatedly demonstrated what they bring to the table during this phase, despite having been one-format players for nearly a year and a half. Their work ethic would put even a young professional to shame. A vlog by cricket journalist Vimal Kumar revealed how Kohli headed straight to the ground upon arriving in New Zealand, despite a long-haul flight, to get some preparation in and spend time batting in the nets.
"This is my way of beating jet lag," Kohli told the bemused journalist.
Meanwhile, the upcoming five-match ODI series is the first of five confirmed bilateral series scheduled in the run-up to the 2027 World Cup, alongside an ODI-format Asia Cup in Bangladesh.
The New Zealand series will be followed by three ODIs each against Sri Lanka at home in December 2026, Zimbabwe at home in January 2027 and the West Indies away in 2027. India are also scheduled to play a six-match ODI series against South Africa away from home just before the World Cup.
The proposed Asia Cup, often a jinxed affair, should go through without a hitch as the contentious India-Pakistan game can be played on the neutral venue of Bangladesh. India will play a minimum of three group matches, which is certain to expand to six to seven matches once they qualify for the Super Four and the Final.
Once the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup kicks off on 2nd October 2, Kohli is in line to play upto 11 matches if India makes it all the way to the final in Johannesburg. It’s worth jogging the memory here that in the previous edition at home in 2023, Kohli and Rohit were the top two rungetters with 765 runs and 597 runs, respectively.