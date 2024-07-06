ICC Champions Trophy: India, Pakistan to clash next on 1 March next year, but where?

The next India-Pakistan clash in a marquee event, if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have their way, could be in Lahore on 1 March next year at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The prestigious ODI tournament, which is being resurrected after 2017 when Pakistan won it in the UK, is scheduled to be hosted entirely in Pakistan.

The PCB have submitted a draft schedule to the ICC to stage the mega event from 19 February to 9 March with a reserve day for the final. Set to be the first ICC event in Pakistan after the 1996 World Cup, a total of 15 matches are scheduled across Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi but with all India matches scheduled at a single venue in Lahore for security and logistical purposes.

The biggest catch, however, remains the approval from the BCCI which had been refusing to tour Pakistan citing security reasons since the terror attack in Mumbai in 2008. The last occasion was the 2023 Asia Cup when India refused to travel to Pakistan – and the matches took place in a hybrid format where the hosts’ group matches were played in Pakistan while India’s matches were played in Sri Lanka.

While staging India’s matches in a neutral venue as per the hybrid model remains the most convenient option, there is a quiet air of optimism about the Men in Blue crossing the border this time. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was an invitee at the T20 World Cup final in Barbados, has confided to the local media on his return about a ‘fruitful meeting’ with all parties concerned and hoped that all eight teams will come to Pakistan for the event.