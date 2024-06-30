T20 WC: Rohit, Kohli’s final bow makes it a fairytale ending at Barbados

Like any major sporting achievement, India ending their drought of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title after 13 years in Kensington Oval, Barbados had been the fruit of a strong team ethos on Saturday, 30 June. Be it Jasprit Bumrah underlining his dominance as the Player of the Tournament, Rishabh Pant’s memorable comeback from a life-threatening injury – they all played their part in the Men in Blue lifting a major ICC title after the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

However, the most enduring sub-plot of their campaign has to be the legacy that the Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli duo left in India’s journey in T20 cricket over nearly the past two decades. From the scenario even five months back when the recalling of the pair for the shortest format was being looked upon as a case of one step forward, two steps back – the two masters of the game eventually signed off in a moment of glory and amid a whirlpool of emotions.

‘’This was my last (T20 game) as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format,’’ announced Rohit in the official press conference, soon after a sombre Kohli confirmed their plans in a post-match chat with the broadcasters. ‘’It’s time to step aside for the next generation,’’ said the former captain after he ended his nightmarish run in this tournament as an opener in the final – anchoring the innings with a resilient half-century in a game which India could ill afford to lose.

For the record, India became the third country to win the World T20 crown twice after England and the West Indies – at a yawning 17-year-gap between the first one in Johannesburg under M.S. Dhoni and this one in the Caribbean. It’s a testimony to Rohit’s longevity as a performer as he has played in all nine of the World Cups in this format despite not being the most natural athlete, with life coming full circle for him from a precocious youngster to a commendable leader of men.