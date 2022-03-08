ICC launches '100 per cent Cricket Year of Women's Cricket' on Women's Day

"Cricket has the incredible power and reach to raise awareness and effect change and we're proud to partner with UNICEF as part of 100 per cent Cricket Year of Women's Cricket to #IDeclare our commitment to empowering women and girls through cricket," said Allardice.



"We are committed to gender equity and using the platform of our sport to promote equal opportunities for girls and boys is a great way of doing this. We will also focus all of our Cricket 4 Good efforts on this too, ensuring we're giving as many women and girls the chance to grow through our game."



Cricket stars currently competing at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand got behind the new campaign, with India captain Mithali Raj one of the first to show her support.



#IDeclare -- "I declare that I will scout and train as many young girls as possible to take up this wonderful sport," Mithali said.