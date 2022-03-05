We have lost the greatest entertainer of the game: Warne's demise shocks cricketing world

Fellow team-mate Adam Gilchrist, who kept wicket to Warne in several games around the world, said, the news had numbed him, "Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals (Ian Healy) and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie."



Former Australian cricketer and ex-coach of the national team, Darren Lehmann, said Warne was the "most generous and fun-loving superstar" of the game of cricket.



"The last 24 hours we have lost 2 legends and I am devastated. My thoughts and condolences are with all the Warne family and we send our love to Simone, Brooke, Jackson and Summer (Warne's family) at this time. Shane was the most generous, fun-loving superstar of our game and I was lucky enough to play and tour with him. He was a charismatic, caring and true friend. Will miss ya King, Rip," tweeted Lehmann.



Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson tweeted, "I am numb!!! My hero, my mentor, my great friend, Shane Warne is no longer with us. Warnie, the impact you had on this great game and everyone around it is immeasurable. Thank you for being so bloody good to me. I am going to miss you so much. Rest In Peace SK."