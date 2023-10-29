ICC World Cup: Can’t just lay the blame on Shakib’s doorstep, ex-Bangladesh captain says

A 87-run rout at the hands of qualifiers Netherlands at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, left thousands of Bangladesh fans heartbroken on Saturday, 28 October.

If they were expecting that the Bengal Tigers would drive home the advantage against a so-called weaker opposition and use it to bounce back, the intent seemed absent.

While a lot of the fans' ire was directed at an out-of-form captain Shakib Al Hasan, some even pleaded before the assembled TV cameras for the resignation of Nazmul Hassan Papon, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

It’s been more than two decades since Bangladesh graduated into an official Test-playing nation. Yet, despite some sporadic brilliance, every major trophy has proved elusive, with the Tigers' best finish being as runners-up in the Asia Cup.

How long would they continue like this, flattering to deceive? Even the TV pundits wondered.

Amongst them was Mohammad Ashraful, a former Bangladesh captain who now speaks for one of the Bangla start-up channels. Trying to break it down, Ashraful said: ‘’One feels sorry for the fans, but you can’t just lay the blame on Shakib’s doorstep.

"When you are on a losing streak, there will be a lot of post mortem. But the fact remains that he did not want to be a captain at the eleventh hour. He has made it clear that their final league match against Australia on 11 November would be his last as skipper. What extra motivation can one expect from him?’’ said Ashraful, who was himself hailed as a precocious batting talent in the early years of the new millennium.