IND v SA: India, South Africa eye series victory in winner-takes-it-all decider

After eight days and four matches, the T20I series between India and South Africa is all set for a winner-takes-it-all decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.



With head coach Rahul Dravid's mantra of consistency in the playing eleven, giving players time and making them feel settled in their positions, India has now started to benefit from it.



After losing in New Delhi and Cuttack, the Rishabh Pant-led side resisted the temptation of making any changes to the eleven and with better execution of plans, registered victories by 47 runs and by 82 runs in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot respectively.



The hosts will take a lot of heart from the fact that its bowling attack is finding its groove. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Harshal Patel shined in Visakhapatnam with three and four wickets respectively while in Rajkot, it was Avesh Khan's turn to get into the wickets column as the Proteas were bowled out for 87.



On the batting front, Ishan Kishan has been impactful with the bat in the series while Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya were impressive at the back end in Rajkot. Ruturaj Gaikwad, despite a fifty in Visakhapatnam, would like to get some big runs, so as Shreyas Iyer.