Washout in South Africa: Mistakes that led Team India to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

Kohli’s absence of roaring form by his standards contributed to the team’s undoing – his highest in the Tests was 79 – and it was obvious that there was something not right with the team. Batting let India down in all three matches, with India’s highest innings total being 327, in the first innings of the first Test. South Africa won despite their highest total (243/3) being lower than India’s (327) in the low-scoring series. However, the home team showed the resolve and determination in abundance to win, something that was missing in the Indian camp. Apart from Kohli in the middle order, Chesteshwar Pujara (124 runs in 3 Tests, with highest being 53) and Ajinkya Rahane (136 in series, highest 58) let the team down.

Bowlers were the redeeming feature for India. Pacer Mohammed Shami was the pick of the attack with 14 wickets at 21.00 average while Shardul Thakur (19.08) and Jasprit Bumrah (23.41) bagged 12 scalps each. “It [defeat] was not the fault of the bowlers; it was of the batsmen,” says Madan Lal.

It seems off-field events occupied the mind space of the Indians and affected the concentration. With the advantage of hindsight, India’s preparations had begun on the wrong foot. To understand India’s undoing in South Africa it is important to comprehend the chronology of events that started even before the team had left the Indian shores.

It all began with Kohli announcing a month before the T20 World Cup, held in October-November, that he would quit T20 captaincy and desired to lead in the other two formats. The selectors, in consultation with the BCCI top brass, removed him from ODI captaincy too, and Kohli reacted typically in-the-face manner in his customary pre-departure press conference – and justifiably so. Clearly, the seeds of discord in the team were well and truly sown, and the captain, by all accounts, was not entirely responsible for it.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, surprised by the guts Kohli showed in calling a spade a spade in the press conference, added to the woes of the team by preventing the captain from addressing the media for some time in South Africa, including the mandatory captains’ briefing at the start of the first and second Tests. And that BCCI decision could have further annoyed Kohli and added to the schism between him and the Board. In the event, Kohli missed the second Test, though he returned for the third when he was finally allowed to address the pre-Test media conference.