IND v SA: Meet Senuran Muthusamy, the man who frustrated India on Day 2

The World Test Championship (WTC) crown at the Lord’s, where they had shocked Australia last June, seems to have infused a major dose of self belief in this South African team.

Not only did they find two unlikely heroes in a ton-up Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen on Sunday, the later known to India’s cricket fans more as a IPL regular, the Proteas have virtually batted the hosts out of the second and final Test in Guwahati.

When Jansen missed his century by seven runs, being the last wicket to fall to Kuldeep Yadav with only half an hour’s play left, South Africa had piled up 487 – the frustration being complete for the Indian team as well as an impressive turnout at the Barsapara Stadium. The last four wickets had added 241 runs for the visitors and the pressure is now on India to bat out of their skins to save the Test on a wicket which had shown no signs of wear and tear.

If Senuran’s 109 was a study on how a resilient No.7 should knuckle down for a rearguard action, the tall and lanky Jansen was simply irreverent in his approach.

He clobbered seven sixes, all against the Indian spinners who were struggling to make an impact – creating a new record of maximum number of sixes against India in a Test innings. The names of two batters who are in second position with six sixes to their name are interesting: Sir Viv Richards and Matthew Hayden.