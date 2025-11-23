Exclusive: Ahmedabad our best bet to host the T20 World Cup final: Saikia

‘’The same principle will be followed in World T20 and we see no difficulty on that front. There will be huge expectations from our national team as defending champions,’’ Saikia told the National Herald in an exclusive interview at the Barsapara Stadium. Media reports say that the ICC has finalised five venues for the event: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad in India and Colombo for Pakistan’s matches. It’s a template which was followed in the recent ICC Women’s World Cup as well - with the final certain to be held in Ahmedabad and will be moved to Sri Lanka only in case of Pakistan making it to the title-round.

When asked how come the capital city of Gujarat has been virtually an unanimous choice for all major men’s cricketing events ever since the stadium has gone the makeover, Saikia said that the newly built stadium has emerged as the best bet to host such marquee matches on its own steam. ‘’During the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, we faced a huge pressure of tickets and there were thousands of guests from abroad. The official capacity of that stadium is now 130,000 and it’s got a wonderful hospitality area that no other venue in the country can match.

‘’There are quite a few stadia like the Wankhede in Mumbai or Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but they are quite old. There is hence a commercial aspect to it while it’s also about the spectator experience which we are expecting to provide. It’s nothing to do with the fact that it belongs to Gujarat Cricket Association or whoever is running it,’’ a candid Saikia observed.