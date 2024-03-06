IND vs ENG: Idyllic Dharamsala ready to host a 'landmarks' Test

A dead rubber, and that too after more than a week’s gap since the last Test, could have been a dampener even for a India–England joust. However, the one beginning at Dharamsala on Thursday, 7 March, carries enough promise of an absorbing affair — both for the teams and a few specific players.

The only note of worry at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium (HPCA), where members of both teams have had some downtime over the last few days, is the chilly weather. The minimum temperature forecast sits at around 5 degrees Celsius. It’s a welcome change for England, though, to find the conditions to their liking!

It will be interesting to see whether either of the camps finds it logical to beef up its two-member pace attack — the norm over the first four Tests.

However, reflecting on the series, Rohit Sharma & Co will have plenty to be happy about, starting with the way they bounced back after that first defeat and the rise of the young brigade, all the way to the series win culminating in them clawing their way to the No.1 spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

For England, it has been the first series defeat ever since the so-called Bazball philosophy kicked in; but it was far from a one-sided affair like with the other travelling teams that have succumbed on Indian soil over the last decade.