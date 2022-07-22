Ind vs WI: 'I don't feel odd, have heard it for 10 years', Shikhar not bothered by his criticism

"I'm a very positive person. For me, positivity is about self-belief and the confidence you take in. I have that since I've been playing for so many years. I'm here because I've done some good things. That is the positivity I want to pass on to the youngsters.



"We want to create the kind of energy where we put faith in each other to ensure the result takes care of itself. There is pressure in international cricket, sure, but it's not the kind of pressure that will change my personality or style of play. I have a lot of belief in myself and the team," he added.



The experienced campaigner is on his second tour as full-time captain, having worked previously with Rahul Dravid on the tour of Sri Lanka last year. He spoke about his bond with head coach Dravid and also touched upon the importance of having a lively atmosphere in the dressing room. Notably, the left-hander created a smash hit Instagram reel featuring Dravid and most members of the squad currently in the Caribbean for the three ODIs.



"We have a great bond. We had been to Sri Lanka (last year) and bonded well there. There is an understanding, which is very good. I feel my energy and nature are such that we're all together," he said.