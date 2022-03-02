India among four teams to tour Ireland in 2022

Ireland will host India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Afghanistan in their 2022 home summer, the country's cricket board (CI) confirmed while announcing a near-complete fixture list for the men's international season on Tuesday.



However, Ireland will not be hosting Bangladesh this year as per the original schedule with the series being moved to next year.



The home summer will kick off on June 26 at Malahide with a T20I against India, who will be visiting Ireland for the first time since 2018. The two teams will face off once again in another T20I on June 28 before Ireland move on to their next series against New Zealand that will see them play three ODIs and three T20Is between July 10 and 22.The 50-over games against New Zealand will be part of the ICC ODI Super League.



South Africa, who toured Ireland last year, will play a couple of T20Is this time but Cricket Ireland have announced that they will be hosting these two games in Bristol during South Africa's tour of England. Apart from these two games, the rest of the matches during their home summer will be played in Ireland.