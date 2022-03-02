FIBA bans Russian teams from competitions, women's likely to miss World Cup draw

They also recommended that in case it was not possible to suspend the participation of Russian and Belarus players, they would be allowed to participate under a neutral flag.



"In line with the International Olympic Committee Executive Board resolution and its reasons, FIBA has announced today that Russian teams and officials will not be allowed to participate in FIBA Basketball and 3x3 Basketball competitions until further notice," the FIBA said in a statement on Tuesday.



"FIBA remains very concerned by the recent events in Ukraine and expresses its deepest sympathies to the victims," the statement said.



FIBA further said that it will communicate later any further decision on this issue.