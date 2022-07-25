India beat WI by 2 wickets in 2nd ODI to clinch three-match series

Axar Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64, his maiden ODI fifty, as India scripted a sensational series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies in the second game in Port of Spain.

Set a stiff target of 312, the visitors were down to 205 for five in 38.4 overs but Patel revived India's chase with his six-hitting prowess to take the visitors home with two balls to spare on Sunday.

Needing six off last three balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over the bowlers head for a six as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Patel smashed five sixes and three fours in his unconquered innings and added 51 off 33 balls with Deepak Hooda (33) to keep India in the hunt.

This was after Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) tried to take the chase deep with well-paced fifties.

Earlier, opting to bat, Shai Hope produced a masterclass 135-ball 117, while skipper Nicholas Pooran showed his big-hitting prowess with six maximums and one four during his 74 off 77 balls as West Indies posted an impressive 311 for six.

In reply, Shubman Gill (43) looked in good touch as he hit five boundaries during his 49-ball innings to give India a decent start but captain Shikhar Dhawan (13) found the going tough at the other end.

The India skipper was the first to depart with Mayers producing a stunning catch at third man off the bowling of Romario Shepherd.

Mayers then pegged India back with two quick wickets, first getting rid off a well-set Gill and then removing Suryakumar Yadav (9), who once again dragged one to his stumps.

Iyer and Samson tried to take the chase deep with a 99-run partnership off 94 balls but once both departed, India still needed 105 runs from 11 overs.