India could have declared after Tendulkar got his 200: Yuvraj Singh on Multan declaration

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that the side could have declared in the Multan Test against Pakistan after legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar had completed his double hundred. On March 29, 2004, during the second day of the Test, Virender Sehwag became the first Indian to score a triple-century in Test cricket with a blistering knock of 309.



But what became a huge talking point was stand-in skipper and current India head coach Rahul Dravid opting to declare the first innings at 675/5 in 161.5 overs. The declaration meant that Tendulkar was stranded at 194, falling six runs short of his double century. The mention of the declaration while approaching a landmark was extensively written by Tendulkar in his autobiography 'Playing It My Way'.



"We got a message in between that we had to play fast, and we were going to declare. He could have got those six runs in another over and we bowled 8-10 overs after that. I do not think another two overs would have made a difference to the Test match.