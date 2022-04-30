Since my childhood, becoming full-time cricketer was my dream, says singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu
Harrdy Sandhu became a singer by fluke as he always wanted to become a cricketer. But once he started on this journey of music and acting, he did not look back. In this interview he reveals how he became a singer from being a cricketer and more;
1. Who made you realize you could be an artist full-time?
I have been an ardent cricket fan since my childhood and becoming a full-time cricketer was my dream, however, due to an injury, I left the pitch. Post my stint as a sportsman, I found solace in singing and trained for extended hours in Indian classical music. Then, I released my first album, ‘This Is Hardy Sandhu’ and whatever followed is almighty’s blessings!
2. How do you balance your music and acting pursuits?
I make sure to divide my time equally between studio time and movie shoots. Sometimes it becomes immensely difficult to manage but I cannot choose one over the other, hence, I have to prioritise my projects accordingly.
3. Which lyric from any of your songs describes you the best?
Haha, I think you should ask this question to Jaani paaji! (Jaani is the lyricist of most of his songs)
4. What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen happen in the crowd of one of your sets?
Every time I perform ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ live, the whole crowd does the hook step with me and I think that’s insane! I am grateful for the love I have received from the fans.
5. If you were not a singer, what would you be?
Cricketer for sure!
6. What is one principle you are proud to have not compromised on?
Quality > Quantity.
7. What are your upcoming projects?
I have a lot of exciting announcements to make, keep an eye out for the updates on my socials and stay tuned!
8. How do you maintain your fitness while constantly travelling?
Of course, it is extremely difficult to maintain this healthy lifestyle when you’re travelling constantly at odd hours, not able to catch sufficient sleep and work out properly. I try to make sure I eat healthily and create time for my fitness routine every day.
