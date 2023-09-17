India demolish Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup

Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Asia Cup in Colombo on Sunday. Siraj helped India dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 with a six-wicket haul in the final.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs.

Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped in with three wickets.