T20 World Cup: I enjoy pressure conditions, says matchwinner Deepti Sharma
All rounder’s career-best five for 10 against Pakistan helps India start on a winning note in ICC T20 Women's World Cup
The ICC mega events somehow seem to bring out the best of Deepti Sharma, the self-effacing senior allrounder of the Indian women’s team.
On Sunday, 14 June, Deepti spun a web around Pakistan batters for an outstanding haul of five for 10 in their opening encounter of the T20 World Cup in Birmingham on Sunday.
Deepti proved to be the difference between the two sides at Edgbaston as India got their campaign off to a strong start with an impressive 64-run triumph over their arch-rivals. It was the 28-year-old’s career-best figures in T20Is, coming on the back of her five-wicket haul in the final of last year’s ODI World Cup against South Africa. Deepti was Player of Tournament in the World Cup.
‘’I think I like the pressure conditions and ICC tournaments; I feel I have started again from where I had finished (last year's 50-over World Cup), so it feels good,’’ the Player of the Match said later. ‘’I'm focusing on my process—the same things I do in practice I am applying in matches. These things help me and the only thing is that I have to keep moving forward and not stop... and day by day have to keep improving.’’
While the spotlight was on Deepti, there were a number of other notable contributors. The ever reliable opener and vice captain Smriti Mandhana (68) proved to be the mainstay as India compiled a decent total of 170/6 before Shree Charani (3/21) put the brakes on the opposition to ensure victory. ‘’I think our intent was quite good and everyone is in very good shape, and we are very confident in every match,’’ Deepti said.
‘’It doesn’t matter how you start your campaign, we got that confidence from last year's World Cup and we are not taking it as pressure—we just want to play our best cricket in every match, that's what it is,’’ she said.
India now has two days off before their upcoming challenge against the Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday where they will look to make it two wins from as many starts at the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup. The Netherlands fell to a six-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their tournament opener on Sunday, though Deepti knows the European side will be no pushover.
‘’It’s a few days until that game and now we are looking good, we are doing good and we are just focusing that each and every match is important for us and we will play our positive cricket.’’