T20 World Cup: I enjoy pressure conditions, says matchwinner Deepti Sharma

The ICC mega events somehow seem to bring out the best of Deepti Sharma, the self-effacing senior allrounder of the Indian women’s team.

On Sunday, 14 June, Deepti spun a web around Pakistan batters for an outstanding haul of five for 10 in their opening encounter of the T20 World Cup in Birmingham on Sunday.

Deepti proved to be the difference between the two sides at Edgbaston as India got their campaign off to a strong start with an impressive 64-run triumph over their arch-rivals. It was the 28-year-old’s career-best figures in T20Is, coming on the back of her five-wicket haul in the final of last year’s ODI World Cup against South Africa. Deepti was Player of Tournament in the World Cup.

‘’I think I like the pressure conditions and ICC tournaments; I feel I have started again from where I had finished (last year's 50-over World Cup), so it feels good,’’ the Player of the Match said later. ‘’I'm focusing on my process—the same things I do in practice I am applying in matches. These things help me and the only thing is that I have to keep moving forward and not stop... and day by day have to keep improving.’’