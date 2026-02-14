India-Pakistan: Colombo buzzing for cricket’s biggest money spinner

The India-Pakistan group league showdown of this ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday will be not be remembered for a cricketing reason – irrespective of the batting fireworks or extraordinary bowling feat it may witness. Rather, it will go down in history as a sordid example of geopolitics spilling onto the cricket arena while how a single match-up can hold the entire sport to ransom.

Come to think of it, the costliest cricket match of the globe was looking like a non-starter even less than a week back – what with the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterating that they would stand by their ‘brothers’ Bangladesh and not play India on Saturday. After the impasse was eventually resolved following a tripartite meeting in Lahore between the ICC, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (PCB), all parties were claiming victory and the decision was arrived at to protect the ‘spirit of cricket.’

Each to their own, but it’s a no-brainer that eventually money spoke. A conservative estimate few days back had put the business value of the match to the tune of $ 250 million – making it too much at stake for all parties concerned. With the marquee game now barely less than 24 hours away, it may be irrelevant to discuss as to which party has the last laugh but the one thing is for certain – over leveraging on a single game is turning out to be detrimental for the health of the sport.