India-Pakistan T20WC match on after Pak govt withdraws boycott call

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also drawn into the diplomatic effort, receiving a call from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who urged him to give “serious consideration” to resolving the standoff amicably.

The government announcement followed a briefing by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who apprised the Prime Minister of his discussions with the ICC — talks that also involved Aminul Islam. Naqvi had earlier indicated that a final decision would take time, noting that Bangladesh’s position had weighed heavily on Pakistan’s thinking. “Bangladesh’s stance was valid, so we had to back them,” he said.

In his statement, Islam thanked Pakistan for its support but appealed for the team to take the field in Colombo. “Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem,” he said.

Soon after, the ICC moved to ease tensions further, announcing that Bangladesh would not face any financial, sporting or administrative penalty for its refusal to play in India. Scotland was drafted in as Bangladesh’s replacement in the tournament lineup, but the world body underscored that the BCB retained the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee under existing regulations. The ICC also agreed, in principle, to award Bangladesh the hosting rights for a global event between 2028 and 2031.

Naqvi dismissed suggestions that Pakistan’s change of heart was driven by fear of sanctions. “We are not afraid of these threats at all,” he said. “Everyone knows our Field Marshal. We are not worried about any sanctions.”

Behind the scenes, Naqvi is understood to have pressed a list of demands during his meeting with ICC deputy chair Imran Khawaja, including a revival of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket and the staging of a tri-series involving Bangladesh—moves intended to offset losses suffered by the BCB after its abrupt exit from the tournament.

While bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan lies outside the ICC’s remit, the proposal for a tri-series was swiftly turned down. India have not participated in a tri-nation tournament for more than a decade. However, the ICC may consider awarding the next men’s Under-19 World Cup to Bangladesh.

A PCB source said Naqvi also voiced long-standing grievances during the talks, questioning whether the ICC would have remained silent had Pakistan refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from an Indian official. The trophy, the source noted, remains locked at the Asian Cricket Council headquarters in Dubai after Naqvi — who currently heads the ACC — insisted that only he would conduct the presentation, and only under full media glare.

For now, however, the focus returns to the field, where India and Pakistan will once again meet under lights in Colombo, their rivalry intact and the tournament back on course.

With PTI inputs