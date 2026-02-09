T20 World Cup: Pakistan pacer Salman in dark about verdict on India game

The tight, fast-moving format of the T20 World Cup does not give much leeway to any team to plan ahead – and it does not help the teams if the fate of the India-Pakistan game is uncertain despite being only five days away.

Much like the Captains Day when Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had put the onus on their government, fast bowler Salman Mirza did the same ahead of facing the doughty US in their second league game in Colombo on Tuesday.

The question of their overall planning for the group stage matches came up – whether they are keeping the 15 February match out of the equation and just focusing on other rivals Netherlands, US and Namibia.

‘’We are preparing for the entire World Cup and will play accordingly to the team we have to play. It will be the decision of the government (regarding playing India. We will do whatever is told to us,’’ said Salman, who opened the new ball attack with Shaheen Shah Afridi on way to their hard-earned win against the Dutch.

There is a new window of opportunity for the most sought after match of this World Cup to happen after all after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had a five-hour tripartite meeting with ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in Lahore on Sunday. It is learnt that Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman and their interior minister, has appraised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the proceedings.