T20 World Cup: USD 250 mn? Counting the cost of an India-Pak game

On Monday, 2 February, the cricket world was left counting the cost of just one match — the India-Pakistan league match of the ICC T20 World Cup — which looks like a non-starter as of now, unless Pakistan rethinks its decision to forfeit the blockbuster on 15 February in Colombo, with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar expecting a U-turn.

An India–Pakistan game in an ICC tournament is estimated to generate around “$250 million US (over Rs 2,200 crore)” in revenue, and the absence of this fixture from the upcoming showpiece is expected to result in massive financial losses for all stakeholders. This, at a time when official broadcasters JioStar are trying to re-negotiate their $3 billion deal with the world governing body as the saleability of international cricket is at a crossroads owing to burgeoning T20 franchise leagues.

Should Pakistan stick to its stance, it risks forfeiting millions in revenue, while a walkover would also inflict significant financial damage on JioStar, with advertising losses estimated at between Rs 200 crore and Rs 250 crore, given that a 10-second commercial slot during the big game can fetch as much as Rs 40 lakh. Though India will receive full points in the event of a walkover provided the team is physically present on match day, the ICC still holds the power to levy financial penalties on PCB.

The Sydney Morning Herald, citing industry sources familiar with confidential negotiations, reported that each India–Pakistan contest is valued at around USD 250 million, driven by an audience exceeding a billion viewers.