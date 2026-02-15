India-Pakistan: Rain forecast keeps fans on the edge before T20 World Cup clash

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan group league game at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is barely hours away. Social media is replete with visuals and videos of fans of both teams making their way to the historic venue, located in a congested part of the city, and beefed up with layers of security.

The Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology had warned of a low-pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal - which indicates a high risk of rain that could disrupt the game. However, there hasn't been any sign of rain from Colombo but there are clouds hanging over the stadium.