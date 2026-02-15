India-Pakistan: Rain forecast keeps fans on the edge before T20 World Cup clash
Customary handshakes may be back after an ungainly controversy over it during Asia Cup last year
The highly anticipated India-Pakistan group league game at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is barely hours away. Social media is replete with visuals and videos of fans of both teams making their way to the historic venue, located in a congested part of the city, and beefed up with layers of security.
The Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology had warned of a low-pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal - which indicates a high risk of rain that could disrupt the game. However, there hasn't been any sign of rain from Colombo but there are clouds hanging over the stadium.
However, even in the likelihood of a disruption due to unseasonal showers, the top-notch drainage system in the stadium along with covers that ensure the entire field is protected offer hope of a quick restart.
Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the customary handshake will be back among the rival captains and teams after a rather unsavoury controversy over it during the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE. When asked about at their pre-match press conferences, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said they were open about it. Suryakumar Yadav, his Indian counterpart, asked the media ''to wait for 24 hours'' with his customary smile.
One will know the answer in a couple of hours...