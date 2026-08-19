Young Manav Suthar outshines famous spin mates to breach Galle fortress

It’s not easy to hold one’s own as a young spinner in the company of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. However, Manav Suthar, the unassuming 24-year-old from Rajasthan did it in his own way to return with a 10-wicket haul in only his second Test against Sri Lanka to ensure India force itself back in the reckoning in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

After playing a key role in restricting Sri Lanka’s first innings with a four-wicket haul, the left-arm spinner returned to finish the job with figures of 23.4-2-55-6 in the second to short circuit the hosts’ attempt to see through the final day and force a draw if possible. A target of 372 on a fifth day wicket, that too after beginning the day at 84 for four was an improbable one but Manav ran through the lower order just before it started to pour again at Galle.

In just his second Test, the youngster breached the 10-wicket mark to become the ninth Indian spinner to achieve the feat. Ravichandran Ashwin and Anil Kumble hold the record for the most 10-wicket hauls with eight each, followed by Harbhajan Singh (5) and Ravindra Jadeja (3).