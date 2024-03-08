India vs England: Shubman Gill walks the extra mile to dispel own doubts

‘’This was my father’s vision, he would be proud of my performance today. The ball wasn’t doing much at the start and instinctively I wanted to put Anderson under pressure. I feel good every time I go out with the bat. I missed out on a big one but I’m feeling good,’’ a satisfied Gill said after an innings of 110 studded with 12 fours and five sixes. The 171-run partnership between the captain and Gill, their first-century stand, put India in a virtually invincible position from where the match only swung one way.

If the precocious Yashasvi Jaiswal stood tall among a slew of solid batting performances by India in the last two months, it’s definitely the spirit of a healthy competition which could have driven Gill to walk that extra mile to gain his rightful position back. After being around in international cricket for more than four years on a regular basis, the mild-mannered Gill is hardened enough to know how they walk a thin line between praise and panning - and he did not leave anything to chance in what would be the last Test in quite a few months this year.

Barely two Tests back, his position at No.3 came in for some criticism when he failed to build on good starts – but Gill has now turned it back, and how. An aggregate of 400-plus runs in the series, including two centuries and the way he attacked the wily James Anderson on Friday left nothing to doubt that the Gill of 2023 is fit and firing again.

Gill looked sharp and focused from the start when he came out to bat after Yashasvi was dismissed on day one in Dharamsala. The new Gujarat Titans captain reached his half-century in the 39th over after only 64 deliveries. In the 59th over, he hit a slog sweep off Shoaib Bashir's bowling to reach 100. There are few better sights in modern cricket than a Gill in full flow and those at the HPCA Stadium on Friday had their value for money – first with an epic partnership between Rohit and Gill and then the newcomers!