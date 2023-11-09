ICC World Cup: India, expect more from Shubman Gill, world's top ODI batter

India meet the Netherlands this Sunday at Bengaluru in what is otherwise an inconsequential tie. Not entirely so for Gill though, who would look to get a big one ahead of the knockouts. Thus far, it’s been Rohit Sharma’s high-risk batting in the powerplays which has made sure there is no undue rush when the chase gets into the all-too-important middle overs. Should the law of averages catch up with the Indian skipper in the knockout stage, the onus will be on the lanky Gill to take things deeper.

In the first nets session at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, Gill was at his elegant best against the likes of Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Siraj, taking them to the cleaners. He was equally severe on the local net bowlers, hitting them at ease into the stands multiple times. However, he looked a little uncomfortable against Bumrah during the practice session on odd occasions.

Gill, incidentally, toppled Pakistan captain Babar Azam from the top spot after a gap of two years in the ICC ODI rankings. He now finds himself in an exclusive club with 'master blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Dhoni first became the top-ranking batter in 2006 when he broke Ricky Ponting’s record for the fastest batter to achieve the top spot, just 38 innings into his ODI career. He was last ranked no. 1 in 2010, but he stayed in the top 10 for quite some time before slipping out in the latter stages of his decorated career.

Tendulkar became No. 1 for the first time in 1996 and was last in the top spot in 2008, while Virat Kohli first became no. 1 in 2013 and also held the top spot for a four-year period between 2017 and 2021.