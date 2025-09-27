India vs Pak: Abhishek holds the key but team should be ready to shift gears

The hype around Asia Cup has been always built around India and Pakistan – though it’s roll of honour tells a different story. While India have won it the maximum times with eight titles, Sri Lanka are second with six and Pakistan two – despite all the green shirts’ past glory. It’s also a bit intriguing that the arch rivals are clashing in a final for the first time in history on Sunday.

There are no prizes for guessing that Suryakumar Yadav’s men enjoy a clear edge despite looking often fallible – while Pakistan fans will be hoping that the roll of the dice goes their way after two back-to-back defeats in the league and Super Four stages. It’s not a battle of equals anymore if one looks at the track record in recent past but then, the shortest format always has a penchant for throwing up unpredictable results.

This is where the T20 world champions have to tighten up their game as there had been a number of loose ends despite their all-win record in six matches so far.

They have been all too dependent on the fire-and-ice combination of world No.1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill while the middle order has shown a soft underbelly, the captain’s form and cavalier attitude a matter of concern, the bowling often lacking teeth despite the presence of Jasprit Bumrah and heavily reliant on the magic of the spinners on a helpful Dubai surface.