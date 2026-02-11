India vs Pakistan: Meet Imran Khwaja, the low profile peacebroker of ICC

A day after it was officially announced that the India-Pakistan game on 15 February is on after much drama, the last has not yet been heard on the subject—with most involved parties claiming a moral victory. However, a key figure who again went under the radar was the diminutive Imran Khwaja, the long serving vice chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC) and their key troubleshooter.

It’s not the first time that Khwaja, the 64-year-old lawyer with Pakistan origins who represents Singapore on the ICC board, has been thrust with such a responsibility. With the eyes of the cricketing world staying rivetted on the Lahore meeting between the ICC delegation and Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the spotlight was on Khwaja as he carried the mandate of the world governing body with him.

However, it was more than a week before that he was entrusted with the responsibility of opening backchannel talks with PCB supremo Naqvi, with whom he enjoys a good personal equation. Ever since the Pakistan government announced on it’s X handle on 1 February that they would take part in the T20 World Cup but not the India game, alarm bells started ringing loud and clear for ICC—who had been over-leveraging on this single match in every multi-nation tournament for nearly 15 years.