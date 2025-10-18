INDvAUS: Enter Shubman Gill the captain as spotlight stays on Big Two

It’s been an year of seismic changes in Indian cricket – with yet another chapter unfolding at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. From a top order batter who had to be dropped for the Boxing Day Test of the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy owing to team composition, Shubman Gill has come a long way in the last 10 months to lead the fortunes of Men in Blue as the new ODI captain.

His face adorns the giant broadcasters’ promo for the three-match ODI series, but the ‘Big Two’ also figure in it in equal measure – and it’s understandable. It’s a series that the Cricket Australia has labelled as a suitable occasion for a send-off to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and in a format which they owned for the past decade and more.

While all the obsession may be on whether they are being primed to continue playing till the 2027 ICC World Cup, a more pragmatic way of looking at the contest at hand is to see it as the passing of the mantle from Rohit – one of the finest modern ODI captains – to the 26-year-old Gill.

Unlike the last transition during the Test series in England when both the stalwarts had suddenly retired, their reassuring presence is being felt Down Under for the past couple of days and Gill has been handling the situation adroitly so far.