Australia Tour: Virat, Rohit have a knock at Perth as buzz picks up

The sight of two familiar figures, having an extended knock at the nets next to each other in the first practice session on arrival at the Optus Stadium in Perth, must have been enough to send the adrenalin rushing among Indian fans. Come Sunday, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are scheduled to make their ‘comebacks’ in Indian shirts against Mitchell Starc & Co. in the first of the three-match ODI series.

The last time the Big Two strode out to the middle as Men in Blue was at the ICC Champions Trophy final on 9 March in Dubai, but much water has flown below the bridge since then. Their surprise Test retirements came at the business end of the IPL, decisions which may have been prompted by extraneous factors rather than just form, leaving them pursuing a format which comes last on the priority list of major cricket boards these days.

With the ODI captaincy taken away from Rohit with an eye on the future, Rohit and Virat have flown Down Under for what will be their swan song series in Australia. There will be sellout crowds at Perth, Adelaide and Sydney over the next week, and Cricket Australia has gone on record to say that it plans to give the duo a memorable send-off, though it may not be time yet for their curtain calls on the international stage.