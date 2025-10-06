How long will Rohit-Kohli be ready to serve in ODIs as lesser mortals?

Putting an end to strong rumours that he may be calling time on his international career, Rohit had a lighthearted message for the media after the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand: ‘’I am not retiring, don’t spread rumours.’’ The way things panned out in the next few months, one cannot but wonder whether he would have been better off laying down arms on a high, while a younger Kohli could have taken a call about his future on his own.

An educated guess is that the new coach and chief selector had settled in advance on their plan to phase out the two long-serving icons, both men with strong personalities. It’s much like the time-tested boardroom culture where an unfavourable scenario is created for senior employees to step down on their own, and there’s no doubt that Indian cricketing media could be on tenterhooks trying to pre-empt their next move.

Now that Agarkar has refused to commit himself on whether Rohit and Virat will feature in the scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup, the choice ahead of the illustrious pair is clear — either walk out amid a gala send-off in Australia or be ready to be treated as mere mortals by proving themselves series by series — as well as play at least the Vijay Hazare Trophy, if not the full domestic season. A pre-condition which could be unacceptable to both, under the circumstances.

Agarkar’s contention that they wanted Gill to slip into leadership mode for ODIs as early as possible to be groomed for the 2027 ICC World Cup is only half the truth. There are still 24 matches of this format left for India to play ahead of the showpiece as it is scheduled to play nine series of three matches each against seven opponents — Australia, Afghanistan, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand (twice). Six of these series will be at home and the rest away, and truth be told, Gill was already on the job as Rohit’s deputy with an eye to the future.