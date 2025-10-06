How long will Rohit-Kohli be ready to serve in ODIs as lesser mortals?
Cricket Australia, meanwhile, gets ready for gala send-off to India’s white-ball giants
The ‘demotion’ of Rohit Sharma from ODI captaincy has been creating ripples since Saturday, but the presence of the Big Two in the squad for the Australia tour has certainly created an air of anticipation for the three-match series. Cricket Australia (CA) is drawing up plans to give Rohit and Virat Kohli, the two white-ball giants, a great send-off in what will certainly be their last tour of that country.
Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg says: ‘’ We want to give the players a great send-off and a reflection of the incredible contribution they’ve made to international cricket.’’ The last tour of the duo for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy had yielded extremely poor returns, but Australia has never been short on praise for class, as it showed in the case of Sachin Tendulkar.
Now that the die has been cast, what with the Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar pair enjoying a clear mandate from the powers that be to usher in a so-called transition, the future of both superstars in international cricket look rather bleak. Looking back, it’s difficult to believe that both Rohit and Virat were riding the crest of a wave after they played key roles in India wresting back the revived ICC Champions Trophy last March in Dubai.
Putting an end to strong rumours that he may be calling time on his international career, Rohit had a lighthearted message for the media after the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand: ‘’I am not retiring, don’t spread rumours.’’ The way things panned out in the next few months, one cannot but wonder whether he would have been better off laying down arms on a high, while a younger Kohli could have taken a call about his future on his own.
An educated guess is that the new coach and chief selector had settled in advance on their plan to phase out the two long-serving icons, both men with strong personalities. It’s much like the time-tested boardroom culture where an unfavourable scenario is created for senior employees to step down on their own, and there’s no doubt that Indian cricketing media could be on tenterhooks trying to pre-empt their next move.
Now that Agarkar has refused to commit himself on whether Rohit and Virat will feature in the scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup, the choice ahead of the illustrious pair is clear — either walk out amid a gala send-off in Australia or be ready to be treated as mere mortals by proving themselves series by series — as well as play at least the Vijay Hazare Trophy, if not the full domestic season. A pre-condition which could be unacceptable to both, under the circumstances.
Agarkar’s contention that they wanted Gill to slip into leadership mode for ODIs as early as possible to be groomed for the 2027 ICC World Cup is only half the truth. There are still 24 matches of this format left for India to play ahead of the showpiece as it is scheduled to play nine series of three matches each against seven opponents — Australia, Afghanistan, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand (twice). Six of these series will be at home and the rest away, and truth be told, Gill was already on the job as Rohit’s deputy with an eye to the future.
If he (Rohit Sharma) is not captaining, then it is clear that you don’t see his future. You don’t feel that he will be a part of the 2027 World Cup. So, don’t keep a player who you don’t feel would be a part of the 2027 World CupSaba Karim, ex-India player
The clock, therefore, is ticking for the Big Two, and one cannot help but feel that the situation could have been handled better. While emotion seems to have clouded the judgement of TV pundits like Mohammed Kaif, former stumper Syed Saba Karim found the decision to keep Rohit in the squad a muddled one.
“Agar woh captain nahin hain to phir ek baat saaf hai na ki aap unka future dekh nahi rahe ki woh 2027 ke World Cup mein rahenge, to phir aap aise khiladi ko team mein nahin rakhiye jo aapko lagta hain ki 2027 mein aapke hisaab se maujood nahin rahenge,” Karim said on his YouTube channel. (If he is not captaining, then it is clear that you don’t see his future. You don’t feel that he will be a part of the 2027 World Cup. So, don’t keep a player who you don’t feel would be a part of the 2027 World Cup.)
Karim’s critique exposes the mixed message the squad for the Australia tour has sent to the general followers of cricket. The next few weeks could, hence, be intriguing times in Indian cricket!
