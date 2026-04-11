IPL: 15 years on, Rohit Sharma still taking guard for Mumbai Indians

When Rohit Sharma steps onto the Wankhede Stadium turf to take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 on Sunday, the occasion will have a special resonance for the Mumbaikars. The ‘Hitman’, who completed 15 years with the Mumbai Paltan on Friday, will be turning up at his home venue to try and add another feather in the cap before his time runs out.

While Rohit had not been exactly a one franchise man like Kohli, he is at par with Mahendra Singh Dhoni – the talismanic skipper of Chennai Super Kings with five IPL titles each under their belt. Rohit, in fact, has the most number of titles with six as player as he had won one as an youngster with the now defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009. He made his debut for MI against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) on 10 April, 2011 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the team management relived the occasion with a flurry of emotional messages.

A white ball giant, Rohit had been at the helm when India ended their ICC title jinx with the T20 World Cup in 2024 and followed it up with a ICC Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai last year. Speaking in video shared by MI on social media, a somewhat emotional Rohit said it was the hard yards he had put in as a skipper with the franchise which groomed him in the ‘art of leadership.’