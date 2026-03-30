IPL: How Rohit, Kohli used their muscle memory to light up opening weekend

There seems to be a method to the ‘madness’ displayed first by Virat Kohli and then Rohit Sharma in the opening two days of Indian Premier League 2026. The way the duo relied on muscle memory to make a mockery of 200-plus targets against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, suggests they are ready to match the so-called new-age intensity of T20 cricket.

Consider the numbers: the ‘Hitman’ operated at a strike rate of 205.26, scoring 78 off 38 deliveries and bringing up his fastest IPL fifty in just 23 balls. On the opening night, Kohli smashed 69 off 38 at a strike rate of 181.58 — a significant jump from their returns last season, when both were balancing multiple formats of international cricket.

While the common perception is that the duo have nothing left to prove, their performances over the past two days suggest otherwise. If India head coach Gautam Gambhir had hinted after the T20 World Cup triumph that the era of 160–170 totals was over and that it was time to stop celebrating personal milestones, Kohli and Sharma appear to have responded emphatically — showing that higher tempos can still be achieved through classical cricketing shots.