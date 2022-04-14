IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma fined Rs 24 lakh for MI's slow over rate against Punjab Kings

Invited to bat first, brilliant fifties by Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50) and Mayank Agarwal (52 off 32) powered Punjab Kings to 198/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Shikhar and Mayank's superb hitting at the top, Jitesh Sharma (30 off 15) and Shahrukh Khan (15 not out off 6) gave a late flourish to Punjab's innings at lower down the order.



Chasing a big total, skipper Rohit Sharma gave Mumbai an aggressive start by hitting a few cracking boundaries. However, Kagiso Rabada got rid of Sharma, who departed for 28 off 17. Vaibhav Arora then dismissed Ishan Kishan (3) to put Mumbai in more trouble.



Reduced to 32/2 after 4.1 overs, Mumbai needed a big partnership and two youngsters -- Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis were in the middle. Brevis struggled to connect initially but in the 9th over of the chase, he found his touch and wreak havoc, by hitting one four and four back-to-back sixes against India international Rahul Chahar while Tilak also continued his rich form as Mumbai raced to 105/2 at the end of the 10th over.



It was Odean Smith, who ensured that Brevis (49 off 25) did not get to his maiden IPL fifty, getting him out with a short delivery. Yadav, who came to bat next, hit over the fence for the first time in the 13th over off Arshdeep Singh while Tilak (36 off 20) also fell in the same over -- run-out at the non-striker's end after a mix-up.