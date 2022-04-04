IPL 2022: Waiting for that one win which will put CSK on the right track, says Jadeja

"In T20 cricket it's a matter of one match. If you win one match the momentum comes your way. One win will put us on the right track and give us the rhythm because all our players are so experienced that you don't need to tell anyone anything because everyone knows their game. We are working hard towards that," said Jadeja after the match.



He added that it was important to back the back the players as they were all match-winners.



"We have 4-5 Indian fast bowlers. We are looking to back them. You can't judge players in 1-2 matches so we have to back them. I think we didn't get the momentum from ball one, which we were looking for. It happens in T20 cricket. You lose early wickets and can't find the rhythm. You find it difficult."