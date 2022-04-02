The curse of the IPL: A graveyard of corporate reputations

If Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires, then the Indian Premier League (IPL) qualifies as the one that has seen many a corporate reputation being buried in ignominy.

Several high-profile IPL team owners, who were formidable tycoons, have bitten the dust, some have served jail terms, and a couple are on the run from the law.

It is not as if all these debacles happened because of their association with IPL, but controversies around their businesses have devoured several team owners (and sometimes, their teams).

Subroto Roy Sahara, Vijay Mallya, Venkat Ram Reddy, N. Srinivasan, Raj Kundra and Lalit Modi are the prime examples of IPL's record of scorching reputations.

The IPL has also seen the termination of teams and the suspension of two of its marquee franchises.

In March 2010, two new franchises -- Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers -- joined the League on the eve of the fourth season in 2011. Sahara Adventure Sports Group bought the Pune franchise for $370 million and Rendezvous Sports picked Kochi for $333.3 million.

But before the Tuskers could even play a match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) terminated their contract in 2011 because of the team management's failure to pay the 10% bank guarantee element of the franchise fee.

Deccan Chargers, which was owned by the controversial media baron T. Venkat Ram Reddy and lifted the trophy in 2009, was terminated in September 2012 because it could not find new owners after the incumbent got mired in financial scandals, eventually leading to his arrest by the CBI in 2015.

Pune Warriors withdrew from the IPL in May 2013 over financial differences with the BCCI. Its contract, too, was terminated by the BCCI in October that year because it could not give bank guarantees.