IPL: Can Punjab Kings shed the under-achievers’ tag this time?

It’s going to be a decade this season that Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) had their best finish in IPL with a runners-up spot in 2014. A name change, several rounds of change of personnel have failed to bring about any change of luck - so much so that they have not had an entry to the play-offs after that.

While one hopes that the red shirts, with their talismanic co-owner Preity Zinta, have good reasons to smile this time given the number of instances when they have flattered to deceive – the fans will be wary. They have a decent line-up on paper with senior pro-Shikhar Dhawan as captain and the decorated Trevor Bayliss as coach and the owners should let the team management decide on a settled line-up early in the season.

It often escapes our notice that Dhawan, now 38, is actually the second highest all-time rungetter in IPL history with 6617 runs. Out of national reckoning for quite a while, he still manages to bring out his A game at the IPL time but then – it remains to be seen if his affable, somewhat laidback style of captaincy can work the magic in the pressure cooker atmosphere of IPL.

There is no dearth of explosive hitters in the batting line-up with Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (who missed last season with an injury) and Rilee Roussow, and allrounders like Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran at their disposal. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, now in the national reckoning, has also showcased his strong finishing capabilities.