IPL: Can Lucknow Super Giants take the big leap after back-to-back play-offs?

After two impressive seasons on debut when they reached back-to-back play-offs, Lucknow Super Giants will want to go a step further in the upcoming season. However, the problem with KL Rahul’s team could be their bowling line-up which looks decidedly weaker compared to their batting prowess.

For a team which boasts of Rahul and Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, followed by the likes of Nicholas Pooran – the new vice-captain, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Mayers and a set of accomplished allrounders – the bowling attack lacks a leader. The pullout of England speedster Mark Wood at the last minute to manage his workload has created a crisis of sorts, though it will give the LSG fans an opportunity to see the exciting West Indies quick Shamar Joseph in action.

Joseph, whose seven-wicket haul for 68 paved the way for a Caribbean heist at the Gabba in early February and he was roped in soon enough by Peshawar Zalmi, a team in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and then LSG for a fee of Rs 3 crores. He will have the likes of England allrounder David Willey for company along with the likes of new acquisition Shivam Mavi or the left-arm Mohsin Khan.

The spin attack is relatively better marshalled by Ravi Bishnoi, the smart leggie who shot to world No.1 ICC ranking among T20I bowlers last year, with canny customers like Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda capable of choking the opposition with their fastish stuff. The franchise has also spent a tidy sum on Manimaran Siddharth, a left-arm spinner hailing from Tamil Nadu, to accompany Bishnoi.