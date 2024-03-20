IPL: Gujarat Titans look up to Shubman Gill to deliver as top batter, leader

Two finals in their first two seasons with one as winners – Gujarat Titans could not have asked for a better start to their IPL journey. A third one on the trot can, however, can be quite a challenge though after the blows the franchise has taken in the last five months.

An untried captain in Shubman Gill, the absence of Mohammed Shami – the highest wicket taker in 2023 due to injury – could turn out to be a double whammy for the side. The hope for Titans fans, however, lies in the fact that they had relied on team ethos more than any individual stars in the first two seasons and a repeat performance can once again surprise all.

There are no prizes for guessing that the pressure on Shubman to balance the twin roles of the key batter and leader will be enormous. Last year, he was simply unstoppable to end at a whopping aggregate of 890 runs from 17 matches and looks to have rediscovered his touch in the England Test series after a brief quiet period. The IPL ecosystem, however, can take a lot out of the captain and this is where he will need all the support of Kane Williamson, one of the shrewdest brains of the game.