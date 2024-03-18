IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore lean on Virat Kohli and the top guns again

Can Royal Challengers Bangalore emulate their women’s team in IPL 2024? The question will certainly dog their loyal fan base as Faf du Plessis & Co begin their campaign against champions Chennai Super Kings on latter’s home turf on Friday.

The widely followed team had been, over the past 16 years, nothing short of an enigma in their journey – three finals, eight play-offs but no title as yet. If that’s not enough, a certain Virat Kohli topping the all time rungetters’ list with 7000-plus runs and the squad boasting some of the top gun batters like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers or Glenn Maxwell along with him.

While their three final appearances came in 2009, 2011 and 2016, the heartbreak was never as intense as the last one when they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight runs – an edition when the then captain Kohli piled up the runs with a record tally of 973 in a season. One has lost count of the times that RCB flattered to deceive with some electrifying cricket only to lose the plot at the business end.

It remains to be seen if the men can take a cue from Smriti Mandhana’s girls who won the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Sunday, but the IPL is a different kettle of fish where they have to tighten the loose ends which have bothered them over the years. If it’s been the over reliance on the marquee batters like Kohli and De Villiers time and again, the bowlers leaking runs had been another bane of their campaign.

This season also, the batting looks as awesome with captain Faf du Plessis and Kohli opening the innings, followed by Rajat Patidar and supported by the explosive Maxwell and allrounder Cameron Green.