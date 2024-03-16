IPL 2024: Enter Gautam Gambhir in mentor’s avatar with the Knights

It’s not everyday that a team mentor gets a rockstar treatment in IPL, but it’s different with Gautam Gambhir. The former captain, who led KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) to two titles and five play-offs during his seven-year stay with the franchise between 2011 and 2017, was clearly the man of the moment when the Purple Army got down to business at the Eden Gardens on Friday, 15 March.

‘’KKR is not a franchise for me, it’s an emotion,’’ said the laconic former Indian opener, who of late relinquished his political role with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after serving a five-year term as the MP in East Delhi. The last two IPL seasons had seen him wearing many a hat as the politician, mentor of new franchise Lucknow Super Giants and a TV pundit but for now, he is back to where he belonged.

Not surprisingly, many a eyebrows were raised when news broke late in 2023 that Gambhir will be back with the Knights as a mentor. Their parting ahead of the 2018 auction was, after all, not a pleasant one when KKR decided to release their most successful captain alongwith a host of other players – installing Dinesh Karthik as the new captain. The move had hurt Gambhir badly as by all accounts, he had grown used to the sight and sounds of Kolkata and was making plans to buy a home in the city.