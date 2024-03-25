IPL: Can the poor Rohit-Hardik vibes spoil the Mumbai Indians campaign?

The six-run defeat for Mumbai Indians on Sunday, 25 March, may not be as worrying for the five-time champions for it’s the 12th year in a row that they have failed to win the IPL opener now. Rather, it’s the uncomfortable vibes between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya that can become a matter of concern for the team management before it gets out of hand.

A video of an incident during the last over of Gujarat Titans innings, when new captain Pandya could be seen directing Rohit to move to long on and the latter is apparently caught by surprise a little, has gone viral. The former leader, who had been almost a permanent fixture in the 30-yard circle all these years so that he could talk to the bowlers, was seen confirming with Pandya if he was being actually put in the deep.

To be fair on Pandya, field placements are a captain’s call but given the circumstances, the gesture also underlined the change of guard at the Mumbai Paltan under somewhat controversial circumstances at the end of 2023. No surprises, it was fodder for the media – along with another clip when after the match – the allrounder was seen cozying upto the ‘Hitman’ by trying to hug him but the former was in no mood for such an overt show of camaraderie.

The ripples of the decision of the team ownership for a change at the helm has not clearly died down and Rohit, the India captain, seems to be in no mood to play along the lines that all is well within the team. There was another incident during the match when in the middle of a huddle between Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Pandya, the captain seeming broke off and walked away – raising doubts as to whether he actually wanted any inputs from their most successful skipper.