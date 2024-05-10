IPL: Has obscene fees, auction culture sunk the cricketers’ voices?

The ripples over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner’s fit of anger at his captain KL Rahul and head coach Justin Langer have not quite died away. While it’s a no-brainer that it is going to be the last season for KL with LSG ahead of the mega auction for 2025, there are now unconfirmed reports that he may hand over the reins to vice-captain Nicholas Pooran for their final two league games to focus on his batting.

Well, it sounds like an honourable exit on the face of it but it brings us back to a bigger question – has the word ‘player power’ then become irrelevant in the era of franchise sport in general, and IPL in particular? The significance of the emotional outburst of Sanjiv Goenka, a celebrity industrialist who also owns the successful football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant, goes far beyond being an isolated incident and begs the question of whether the players are also in a way - responsible for being taken for granted.

The Hardik Pandya trade-off to Mumbai Indians in November 2023 is still fresh in memory, which clearly shows that there is nothing money cannot buy in the private ownership-driven model of IPL. In what has been the most controversial trade-off in the history of the league, the allrounder moved from Gujarat Titans ostensibly at his official price tag of Rs 15 crores and an ‘undisclosed’ transfer fee – though it’s a poorly kept secret that the cricketer had actually received manifold that amount along with a captaincy clause.