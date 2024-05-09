IPL: LSG owner’s tirade against captain KL Rahul certainly crosses the line

The video clip has gone viral with most fans showing their solidarity with Rahul as no amount of one-sided result can justify such a fit of anger from the owner, who at the end of the day, is a non-technical person. The ecosystem of IPL, where the owners and their corporate bigwigs call the shots in the majority of the franchises, has often been the source of several unconfirmed stories of how respected cricketers have often earned the ire of those bankrolling the teams.

While not too many of these cricketers at the receiving end have spilled the beans, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly – who had led two franchises in the last leg of his career – was candid in an interview way back in 2012. Saying that captaining a franchise is more difficult than India, Dada said as the national captain, he was not liable to answer anybody after the day’s play.

‘’But when I captained the IPL teams I had to answer the owner before the game and after the game, and I am telling you seriously there is enormous pressure,’’ Ganguly had told www. Rediff.com. ‘’It is much easier to captain India: much, much easier. I captained India for six years but I never had the board president or the chairman of selectors picking up the phone and telling me that you should have done this at this time,’’ he said.

Well, the IPL has moved on and got bigger – but then some things have never changed. The humiliating experience of David Warner, an IPL giant and the talismanic captain who played a stellar role in leading SRH to their only title so far in 2016 is still fresh in memory.

The Australian was shunted out of captaincy rather unceremoniously and the team and worse still, was blocked by SRH from social media – a move which Warner said in a recent interview had ‘hurt’ him. The silent coup in which Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the Mumbai Indians captain is still creating ripples.

However, it’s one thing to take harsh decisions in IPL boardrooms and quite another to take your captain to task under the public gaze. Say what?