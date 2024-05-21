IPL 2024: "I begged Andy-sir for one last chance," says RCB’s Swapnil Singh

At 33 years and after being a journeyman in the Indian domestic circuit for 18 years, Swapnil Singh had almost given up on his dream of making a career in cricket.

Until, of course, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked him up for the IPL 2024 in the final hours of the mini-auction in Dubai last December.

A feisty left-arm spinner and all-rounder, Singh is expected to play a key role in the RCB’s eliminator match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, 22 May.

He had been keeping things tight for Faf du Plessis in their six back-to-back wins in the company of the unheralded leggie Karn Sharma, claiming six wickets from as many matches at an economy rate of 8.76.

Not many remember that Singh, who plays for Baroda, was a member of the Virat Kohli-led Under-19 India team that won the World Cup in 2008.

“The day of the IPL auction I was travelling to Dharamsala for a game. It was around 7 or 8 p.m. after I landed. Nothing had happened by then and the last rounds were on. When I missed out at first, I thought that’s it and it was all over,” Swapnil told RCB media.

“I thought I would play out the ongoing (domestic) season, and if needed, I would end my career after playing the next season because I did not want to keep playing all my life. There are other things to do well in life as well.

"I was very disappointed,” said Singh, who had also been with the Mumbai Indians, the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants in the past, without much exposure.