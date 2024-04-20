IPL: BCCI must sell the Royal Challengers to a new owner, Mahesh Bhupathi fumes

It normally takes a lot to ruffle the feathers of Mahesh Bhupathi, the former doubles tennis ace and calmest of individuals. A proud Bangalorean, the 12-time grand slam champion in doubles and mixed doubles, lost his patience with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on his X handle on Tuesday, 16 April.

‘’For the sake of the Sport, the IPL, the fans and even the players I think BCCI needs to enforce the sale of RCB to a new owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done,’’ Bhupathi wrote on X after yet another loss earlier this week.

That reaction, coming from someone who has been an entrepreneur for years himself, possibly accurately diagnoses a certain lack of intent or application on part of the current owners.