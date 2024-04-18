IPL 2024: What is with these absurdly high scores?

The day after the Rajasthan Royals pulled off the highest-ever chase in IPL history by overhauling a target of 224 at the Eden Gardens, the unquestionable brilliance of Jos Buttler continues to be the talking point.

However, given the way the 2024 edition has been panning out so far, does it really surprise anyone to see team scores going through the roof?

Totals of 287, 277 and 272 have been raked up within the first three weeks. At close to the League's half-way mark, the record for highest-ever team total has been rewritten twice by one team — the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Kolkata Knight Riders came close to matching the Sunrisers’ effort a few days back.

The buzz in the cricketing fraternity is that the breaching of the 300 mark is but round the corner this season.

It’s not that teams haven't piled up 250-plus runs before, though. Only last year, the Lucknow Super Giants ran riot against the Punjab Kings, totting up 256 for 5. And more than a decade back, Chris Gayle’s ruthless 175 in the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 263/5 against the now defunct Pune Warriors India created a vivid 2013 memory.

What is so special about this season, though, is the frequency with which these huge scores are being mounted — virtually making a mockery of what’s supposed to be an even contest between the bat and ball!